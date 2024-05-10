Chirag Paswan knows nothing about reservation: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna May 10 A day after Chirag Paswan claimed that PM Narendra Modi is strengthening reservations in the country, senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav asked the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief to study history before commenting on the issue.

“There is no need for Chirag Paswan to comment on this issue. He is a prosperous Dalit, why doesn't he give up reservation? He is not aware of history and that is why he is with people having the mentality of BJP and RSS,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

Tejashwi Yadav also suggested that Chirag Paswan should listen to the speeches of his father, late Ram Vilas Paswan.

“Chirag Paswan neither has complete information on reservation, nor is he aware of history. He should first get some information on the issue, listen to the speeches of his father Ram Vilas Paswan, only then will he see the real face of BJP,” he said.

“In his speeches, Ram Vilas Paswan clearly said that the BJP wants to end reservation. Due to this, he even resigned from the Union Cabinet. Everyone knows it,” Tejashwi Yadav claimed.

“If PM Modi stays in power at the Centre, there will be a threat to democracy and the Constitution," the former Deputy CM said.

“The BJP does not talk about the important issues, be it employment, or the welfare of the poor, farmers, and labourers. They don't care about these things,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

