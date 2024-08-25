Chirag Paswan Re-Elected as Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President for Five Years

Union Minister Chirag Paswan was unanimously re-elected as the president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) for a five-year term during the party's national executive meeting on Sunday. Paswan confirmed the decision was made without opposition.

"The national executive, in its meeting here, has re-elected me for the next five years," he said.

Chirag Paswan re-elected as Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief for 5 years at its national executive meeting in Jharkhand — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 25, 2024

Paswan, who serves as the Minister of Food Processing Industries, stated that the national executive meeting also covered discussions on the forthcoming assembly elections in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Jharkhand. Regarding Jharkhand, he mentioned that the party might either contest the elections in coalition with its national ally, the BJP, or independently.