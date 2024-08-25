PM Modi in Jalgaon: New Laws to Include Death Penalty and Life Imprisonment for Sexual Crimes Against Minors, Says Prime Minister (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Sunday that his government has achieved more for women in the past decade than all previous governments since Independence. Speaking at the Lakhpati Didi rally in Jalgaon, north Maharashtra, Modi said that his government is also reinforcing laws to impose harsher penalties for crimes against women.

At the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan in Jalgaon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated, "The new laws have provision for death penalty and life imprisonment for sexual crimes against minors. There have been many cases of cheating in the name of marriage with daughters. Earlier, there was no clear law for this. Now false promises of marriage and deception have also been clearly defined in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. I assure you, the central government is with the state governments in every way to stop atrocities against women. We will have to stop only after eradicating this mentality from Indian society. Therefore, today India is moving ahead on the path of development and Maharashtra has a very big role in it. Maharashtra is a shining star of Viksit Bharat."

Modi highlighted that until 2014, loans totaling less than Rs 25,000 crore were provided to women self-help groups. However, in the past decade, this amount has surged to Rs 9 lakh crore. He also said the need for the BJP-led Mahayuti government to remain in power for the foreseeable future to guarantee Maharashtra's stability and continued prosperity.

Maharashtra is the shining star of a developed India. The future of the state lies in more investment and job growth, he said.