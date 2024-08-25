PM Modi in Maharashtra: Prime Minister Interacts with Lakhpati Didis and Distributes Certificates in Jalgaon (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with 'Lakhpati Didis'—women from self-help groups earning Rs 1 lakh annually in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, on Sunday. The event marks the felicitation of 11 lakh new Lakhpati Didis who reached this milestone during the third term of his government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hands over certificates to Lakhpati Didis during the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan.

A group of women welcomed Modi in Jalgaon following which he interacted with a few members of some self-help groups (SHGs).

The self-help groups (SHGs) are engaged in various sectors, including livestock and government schemes such as 'Krishi Sakhi' and 'NAMO Drone Didi,' according to officials. They highlighted that SHGs are crucial for providing skills that address rural needs and creating local employment opportunities.

An official statement had said on Saturday that Modi would also release at the Jalgaon event a revolving fund of Rs 2,500 crore that would benefit about 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh SHGs.

