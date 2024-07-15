Chlorine Gas Leak In Water Supply at Botad, Gujarat; Several People Hospitalized

A chlorine gas leak at the Garhda water supply tank in Botad district has resulted in several employees being hospitalized. The incident occurred while workers were on-site, leading to immediate health concerns. The affected individuals were initially taken to the local government hospital for prompt medical attention.

However, due to the severity of their condition, they were subsequently transferred to a private hospital for advanced medical care. Authorities are investigating the cause of the leak to prevent future incidents and ensure the safety of the water supply infrastructure. The condition of the affected employees is being closely monitored, and updates on their recovery are awaited.

This incident has raised concerns about safety protocols and emergency response measures at critical infrastructure sites. The local administration is expected to review and strengthen safety guidelines to prevent such occurrences in the future.