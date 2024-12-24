Christmas 2024 Bank Holidays: Banks to Remain Closed on These Days During Festival Season; Check Full List

Banks across various parts of the country will remain closed for five days in December 2024 in observance of the Christmas holidays. However, these holidays will not be uniform nationwide, as some states will have partial operations on certain days. The Reserve Bank of India issued a statement regarding the bank holidays. Christmas, celebrated globally to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, holds special significance in states like Goa and in the northeastern region of India.

Banks will remain closed for several days across the country during the holiday season. The closures are as follows:

December 24, Tuesday: Closed in Kohima and Aizawl

December 25, Wednesday: Closed nationwide for Christmas

December 26, Thursday: Closed in some states

December 27, Friday: Closed in some states

December 28, Saturday: Closed for the Fourth Saturday

December 29, Sunday: Closed for the weekly holiday

In addition, banks will observe two more days of closure ahead of the New Year:

December 30, Monday: Closed in Shillong for Yu Qiang

December 31, Tuesday: Closed in some states for New Year's Eve