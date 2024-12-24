Christmas 2024 Bank Holidays: Banks to Remain Closed on These Days During Festival Season; Check Full List
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 24, 2024 09:57 AM2024-12-24T09:57:13+5:302024-12-24T09:57:45+5:30
Banks across various parts of the country will remain closed for five days in December 2024 in observance of ...
Banks across various parts of the country will remain closed for five days in December 2024 in observance of the Christmas holidays. However, these holidays will not be uniform nationwide, as some states will have partial operations on certain days. The Reserve Bank of India issued a statement regarding the bank holidays. Christmas, celebrated globally to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, holds special significance in states like Goa and in the northeastern region of India.
Banks will remain closed for several days across the country during the holiday season. The closures are as follows:
- December 24, Tuesday: Closed in Kohima and Aizawl
- December 25, Wednesday: Closed nationwide for Christmas
- December 26, Thursday: Closed in some states
- December 27, Friday: Closed in some states
- December 28, Saturday: Closed for the Fourth Saturday
- December 29, Sunday: Closed for the weekly holiday
In addition, banks will observe two more days of closure ahead of the New Year:
December 30, Monday: Closed in Shillong for Yu Qiang
December 31, Tuesday: Closed in some states for New Year's Eve