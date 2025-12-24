Christmas greetings: EPS prays for everyone's well-being, underlines universal values of faith & love

Chennai, Dec 24 Chennai is all set to celebrate Christmas, one of the most important festivals of the Christian community, with churches, homes and public spaces preparing for the occasion.

As the city gears up for the celebrations, political leaders across Tamil Nadu have begun extending Christmas greetings to the people.

In this context, AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) conveyed his Christmas wishes, underlining the universal values of faith, love and compassion preached by Jesus Christ.

In a statement, Palaniswami said Christmas marks the incarnation of Jesus Christ, who stands as the embodiment of mercy and compassion.

Extending his heartfelt greetings to Christians, he said the holy day is celebrated with joy and devotion by people across the world.

Recalling the teachings of Jesus Christ, Palaniswami noted that faith has the power to overcome all obstacles in human life.

Quoting the message that nothing is impossible when there is faith, he said that if individuals act with firm belief and conviction, success in life is assured.

He added that by following the teachings of Jesus, people can attain what they truly seek, guided by righteousness and devotion.

The AIADMK leader emphasised that the life and message of Jesus Christ, who conquered the world through love, remain deeply relevant even today.

On this sacred occasion marking the birth of Christ, he expressed his sincere wishes for the spread of love across the world, the establishment of lasting peace, the triumph of truth, and the strengthening of brotherhood among people of all communities.

Palaniswami further extended special greetings to Christian brothers and sisters celebrating Christmas with their families, friends and loved ones.

He prayed that all their aspirations may be fulfilled and that they be blessed with complete education, steady progress, lasting prosperity and good health, free from pain and suffering. He said he offered these prayers to the Almighty, seeking divine grace and well-being for all.

Reiterating his commitment to the ideological path laid down by revolutionary leader M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) and former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, Palaniswami concluded his message by once again conveying his warm and heartfelt Christmas wishes.

His message, blending faith with social harmony, comes at a time when Christmas celebrations across Tamil Nadu are expected to highlight unity, compassion and shared cultural spirit.

