Christmas, New Year Celebrations: Delhi Police Tightens Security With Increased Deployments Across City Borders

Christmas and New Year celebrations in Delhi are being met with heightened security measures, as the Delhi Police has increased personnel deployments across the city. Over 2,500 police officers will be stationed at the borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to maintain law and order, according to officials.

The additional security arrangements are aimed at ensuring a safe festive season for residents and visitors. "We have stepped-up security at more than 10 entry points from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh into the national capital," the officer added.

With Christmas and New Year festivities approaching, Uttarakhand has issued a special alert until January 3 to ensure that the celebrations do not disrupt wildlife in the state's forest divisions, including the Rajaji and Corbett tiger reserves. Authorities have urged caution to minimize any disturbances to the natural habitat during this period of heightened revelry.