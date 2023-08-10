CID faces Calcutta HC's ire over lackadaisical probe against headmaster involved in illegal recruitment

Kolkata, Aug 10 The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police on Thursday faced the ire of the Calcutta High Court for the lackadaisical progress in the probe against a headmaster of a state-run school on charges of illegally recruiting his son in the same school by using forged documents.

During the hearing that took place at Suti in Murshidabad district, the single-judge bench of Justice Biswajit Basuobserved that despite the court evincing faith on the CID, no progress has been made in the probe so far.

Justice Basu especially expressed ire over the members of the special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the court for probing the matter.

“How could the members of the SIT constituted by the court be changed at anyone’s whims,” Justice Basu questioned.

He also reminded that the court had ordered CID probe after dismissing the appeal for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in this matter.

“Do you want to prove the court wrong? How can the accused still continue to receive salaries? Are you waiting for someone to come and handover the relevant documents to you? Please stop carrying out an investigation on paper,” Justice Basu was heard telling the investigation officer in the case.

He then gave seven days' time to the CID to make definite progress in the investigation by arresting the accused persons.

“If there is no progress in the probe process, it will not take much time to handover the investigation to a different agency,” Justice Basu said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor