CID given charge of probe against Sheikh Shahjahan

Kolkata, Feb 29 The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police was on Thursday handed over charge of the investigation against Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested late on Wednesday night under various charges, including orchestrating the attack on ED and CAPF sleuths at Sandeshkhali on January 5.

Earlier the Basirhat District Police and local Nazat Police Station were probing the cases against the Trinamool Congress leader.

After the Basirhat Sub-Divisional Court remanded him to 10 days’ police custody on Thursday morning, Shahjahan was brought to the CID headquarters at Bhabani Bhawan in South Kolkata and handed over to the CID.

State police sources said that he will be kept at the CID lock-up at Bhabani Bhawan for the next 10 days and interrogated by top police officials, including those from the CID.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Shahjahan’s brother Sheikh Alamgir, on Thursday issued a warning that legal proceedings would be initiated against those who are currently accusing his brother of crimes, if he is proven innocent in the end.

“Law should be equal for everybody. If the charges of illegal land grabbing and sexual harassment of women are proved against my brother the law will surely take its course. However, if nothing is proved against him, I will be initiating legal proceedings against each one of those accusing him,” Alamgir said.

He added that the ED got nothing after the early morning raid and search operations at Shahjahan’s residence in January.

“The investigation agency is free to take steps as per law if Shahjahan’s involvement in the ration distribution case is proved. But at the same time, legal steps should also be initiated against those who were seen accepting cash on camera in the Narada sting video case,” Alamgir said.

