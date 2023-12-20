CID putting pressure on me to give statements against my wife: Calcutta HC judge’s husband

Kolkata, Dec 20 Pratap Chandra Dey, a senior counsel of the Calcutta High Court and also the husband of Justice Amrita Sinha of the same court, has made a complaint to the bar association of a city court here, accusing the state police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of putting pressure on him to make statements against his wife.

In his complaint to the bar association of Kolkata Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Dey accused the CID sleuths of summoning him as a witness in a case and thereafter putting pressure on him to give statements against his wife.

The cash-for-school job case is pending at the bench of Justice Sinha. A matter relating to the assets and properties of the directors of a corporate entity, whose name surfaced in the course of central agency investigation in the school job case, is scheduled for hearing on Wednesday.

Dey claimed that he had been summoned by the CID sleuths twice and in the last occasion was kept waiting at the CID office for over nine hours, It is learnt that that Dey has not honoured CID’s direction to submit his mobile phone and instead gave a counter letter to the state- agency.

Bar Association sources said that in his complaint Dey had also claimed that besides pressurising him to give statements against his wife, there were attempts to allure him with lucrative promises.

The CID officials have, however, claimed that the case in which Dey was summoned and questioned was being probed by their sleuths following an instruction of the Supreme Court. The agency officials have claimed that though Dey had been questioned as per laid down procedures the latter has not cooperated in the process of investigation.

