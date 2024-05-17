CII Annual Business Summit 2024: 50 Million Net New Economy Jobs Are Going To Be Created in India, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the 2021 report of the World Economic Forum projects that 50 million net new economy jobs will be created in India because of Green energy.

Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit 2024, Sitharaman said that India is the fastest-growing economy. "I am here to convey probably just a picture of what lies before us in India...And being the fastest growing economy, very well recognised by global observers and institutions," she said.

"We are confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming back with a good majority. Soon after the government is formed we look forward to a more pointed engagement with CII," she stated.

VIDEO | Here's what Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) said addressing the inauguration of CII annual business summit 2024.



"2021 report of the World Economy Forum projects that 50 million net new economy jobs are going to be created in India because of… pic.twitter.com/xRL9m9jwF8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 17, 2024

Citing the World Economy Forum Sitharaman further said "You already see that in solar energy, the push that has been given, due to the favourable policies of the government. The solar energy itself has shown the extent to which job creation possibilities exist at various levels, skill sets."