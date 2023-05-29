Circus employee shot dead by militants in J&K's Anantnag

By IANS | Published: May 29, 2023 10:36 PM

Srinagar, May 29 A civilian was shot by militants in J&K's Anantnag town on Monday and succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, police said.

The civilian, identified as Deepu, resident of Udhampur of Jammu division, was working as a private circus in an amusement park, near Janglat Mandi in Anantnag town.

