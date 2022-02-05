CISF constable saves life of passenger who fell on metro track in Delhi, video goes viral

Shocking CCTV footage of a young man falling on a metro track in the national capital, Delhi, has surfaced. CCTV footage shows the video 8.83 pm on Friday. This incident is an example of how dangerous it can be to talk on the phone while traveling. The negligence of talking on the phone even when the metro was approaching would have cost a passenger dearly. But the bravery shown by the CISF personnel has saved the life of the passengers concerned. The CCTV video is of the platform of Delhi's Shahdara metro station. One passenger was so busy speaking on the phone that he fell on the subway track while walking on a platform. He collapsed so badly hat he could not get up and the metro was approaching.

The CISF's QRT squad was patrolling on the opposite platform at the time. A CISF trooper spotted the passenger lying on the metro track and immediately informed his fellow troopers. CISF jawan Rohtas jumped on the metro track without thinking about his life and picked up the passenger and brought him to the platform. If Rohtas had delayed for a few seconds, a major accident would have occurred. Traveler Shailendra Mehta life was saved due to the bravery shown by the CISF jawans. CCTV footage of the whole incident has also surfaced. The bravery shown by Rohtas is being appreciated.