CISF recovers 60,000 US dollars worth Rs 45 lakh at Mumbai Airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday recovered 60,000 US Dollars which converts approximately to Rs 45 lakh, from the possession of a ground handling agency staff at Mumbai Airport.

The appended staffer has been identified as Ritesh Parker, who belongs to ground handling agency Aviaxpert Pvt Ltd. at Mumbai Airport.

Parker was caught around 12.40 a.m. during his frisking at Security Hold Area (SHA) of Terminal 2, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai after the CISF personnel observed that he had concealed something at lower part of his body under his clothes and socks.

"During thorough physical checking, 60,000 US dollars which worth approximately Rs 45 lakh in indian currency were recovered from his possession. He was later identified as Ritesh Parker, AEP No.BOM 2812210113 of Aviaxpert Pvt. Ltd. dealing as ground handling agency at Mumbai Airport," the CISF said.

On questioning, the CISF said, Parker informed that he was going to hand over the said foreign currency to someone at boarding gate No.46.

"Immediately, the matter was informed to Senior Officers of CISF. In the meantime, CISF surveillance team located a passenger (later identified as Sufiyaan Shahnawaz Shaikh, bound for Dubai by IndiGo flight No.6E-8271) near the boarding gate No.46. He was intercepted and enquired. On questioning, the said passenger refuses any involvement in the case," said the CISF, which is responsible for the internal security of 64 airports across India.

"But as the staff confirmed that he was about to hand over the foreign currency to the said passenger, he was stopped with the help of the airline staff and the matter was informed to Customs/Air Intelligence Unit Officials," officials said.

On arrival of the Customs Officials, the CISF said, Parker and the passenger along with the recovered foreign currency worth Rs 45 lakh were handed over to them for further action in the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

