CISF trooper at Kolkata museum opens indiscriminate fire, kills colleague

Kolkata, Aug 6 A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) trooper, deployed at the Indian Museum at the busy Park Street crossing, on Saturday opened indiscriminate fire from his AK-47 rifle, killing a colleague and injuring another one critically, police said.

After the incident, the rogue trooper hid within the museum premises with his weapon.

Commandos of Kolkata Police and other CISF officers and troopers have totally cordoned the Museum area, and used microphones to ask the killer CISF trooper to surrender. City Police Commissioner, Vineet Goyel, sporting a bullet-proof jacket and metal head-gear, also reached the spot.

This is the second case of a shooting by a security personnel on a Kolkata street in the last three months.

On June 10, a Kolkata Police constable, deputed for security of Bangladesh Deputy High Commission at busy Park Circus, opened fire with his Insas rifle, killing one woman, before committing suicide.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor