Civilian injured during Kashmir encounter succumbs

Srinagar, Aug 5 A civilian who sustained injuries during an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Redwani area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday has succumbed, officials said.

Earlier, the police said that one army soldier and a civilian were injured in the encounter at Kulgam that started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

When the security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there opened fire, drawing retaliation by the security personnel.

"A civilian Manzoor Lone succumbed to his injuries. Injured Army Jawan Kiran Singh of 1RR is hospitalised at 92 base hospital, Srinagar. Search operation concluded," the police said.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir over the last few months.

Many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

