Civilian killed by militants in J&K's Pulwama district

Srinagar, Feb 26 A civilian was killed by militants on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Police identified the civilian as Sanjay Pandith, son of Kashi Nath Pandith of Achan village.

He was shot and critically injured by militants in his village.

"He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to critical injuries. He was working as a bank security guard.

"The area has been surrounded for searches,", police said.

Further details were awaited

