Civilian shot at by unknown gunmen in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 22 A civilian was shot at and injured by unknown gunmen in Srinagar on Wednesday evening, police said.

Police sources said that the attack on the civilian, identified as Rouf Ahmad Khan, was reported from Eidgah area of the city.

Khan has been shifted to hospital where doctors are attending to him.

