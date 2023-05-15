CJI calls Justice M.R. Shah 'Tiger Shah' for courage and fighting spirit

New Delhi, May 15 Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Monday referred Justice M R Shah, who retired Monday as a Supreme Court judge, as "Tiger Shah" and said he has been a solid colleague with him in the collegium, and was full of practical wisdom.

In his address at a farewell function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), he said Justice Shah's entry into the apex court collegium on November 9, 2022 coincided with his own appointment as Chief Justice on that day.

"He has been a solid colleague for me in the collegium, full of practical wisdom. He was full of excellent advice which helped us greatly when we made first seven appointments in a short span of time," he said.

At the beginning of his speech, the Chief Justice said he called Justice Shah as "Tiger Shah" for his courage and fighting spirit. He cited Bob Dylan's song, "When the winds of changes shift, may your heart always be joyful, may your song always be sung, may you stay forever young, may you stay forever young".

Justice Chandrachud also quoted Pakistani poet Obaidullah Aleem, saying: "Aankh se dur sahi dil se kahan jayega, jaane wale tu hamein yaad bahut ayega."

Justice Shah, who appeared to be emotional, thanked the Bar and said he had performed his duties without fear, favour, or ill-will. He said that it is the duty of everyone that timely justice is granted and everyone should get out of adjournment culture and not ask any unnecessary adjournments.

Justice Shah, in an advice to young members of the Bar, said: "Learn from seniors, know your judges, work hard. There is no alternative to hard work. I am an example of hard work."

He said that he has always believed in God and karma and always followed the Gita.

Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh said Justice Shah was very inspiring, especially to young and first-generation lawyers.

Earlier during the day, Justice Shah, while sitting on the ceremonial bench with the Chief Justice, had tears filled in his eyes, while sitting on the bench for the last time.

Justice Shah said: "I am like a coconut... please excuse me if I start crying. Thank you all for your kind words and sentiments expressed by all (members of the Bar)."

"I am not a person to retire... I will start a new innings and I pray (to God) for good health for this inning," and read a few lines from a song from Raj Kapoor's "Mera Naam Joker": "Kal khel me hum ho na ho..gardish me taare rahenge sada...", with tears in his eyes.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said he had seen Justice Shah both as a lawyer and a judge and he is a very hard working person and "a very brave human being who does not get cowed down, an ability which is slightly vanishing..."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor