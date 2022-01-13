CJI Ramana arrives in Andhra's Tirumala for Vaikunta Ekadasi Darshan

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice NV Ramana arrived in Tirumala in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday evening for Vaikunta Ekadasi Darshan.

According to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) statement, the CJI was accompanied by Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, High Court Judges Justice Lalita Kumari and Justice Satyanarayana Murthy.

They were received at the Sri Padmavati Rest House and presented a warm welcome by TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Executive Officer (EO) Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) Gopinath Jatti and others.

Later TTD Chairman formally met Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi at TSR Rest House.

( With inputs from ANI )

