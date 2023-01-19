Clash between police and Maoists in Jharkhand's Palamu

Ranchi, Jan 19 A clash between the security forces and Maoist organisation TSPC, took place in Palamu district of Jharkhand on Thursday.

In the encounter that occurred in the Manatu police station area of the district, 60 to 70 rounds were fired by both the sides.

As per the police, the Maoists escaped through the jungle and there is a possibility of some of them being injured.

The police have recovered many items from the spot, including an airgun.

District SP Chandan Kumar Sinha said that the clash continued for about 15 to 20 minutes.

The police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had received information that a squad of TSPC's top Commander Shashikant had been seen in the area, following which they were conducting a search operation there.

The Maoists, upon seeing the police and the security personnel, fired upon them.

The district police and the CRPF's 134 Battalion personnel returned the fire.

Search operations by the police are underway in the area.

