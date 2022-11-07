Clash over illegal coal mining leaves 6 injured in Dhanbad

Dhanbad, Nov 7 Around a dozen people were injured in a bloody clash on Monday that involved firing, bombing and arson between two groups allegedly over supremacy in illegal coal mining and smuggling in Dhanbad's Kharkhari, Sinidih and Narayan Dhoda areas.

The injured are being treated at a local hospital. Two shops and six bikes were also set ablaze by the miscreants during the clash. An attempt was also made to give a communal colour to the entire incident. Cops from 3-4 police stations of the area are camping at the scene of the clash, said sources.

According to sources, a group of locals were protesting against illegal mining by a gang for the past few days in the Madhuban police station area. On Monday, about 50 gang members entered the area and started firing at the locals. Bombs were also thrown targeting several houses. The locals also retaliated by firing at the gang.

The owner of one of the burnt shops alleged that Rs 50 thousand was looted from him. Passerby were also assaulted, said sources.

The conflict continued for about half an hour.

Sub-divisonal police officer Nisha Murmu said that strict action would be taken against the miscreants who are being identified.

The locals blocked the four-lane road near Kharkhari village in protest against the incident. The villagers alleged that the police were involved in illegal coal mining in the area and received money for the same.

In April too, a conflict between two groups for illegal coal mining took place in the city's Madhuban colliery. When the villagers protested, the smugglers fired indiscriminately and detonated bombs in the area.

