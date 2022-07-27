Class 11th girl suicides in Tamil Nadu, 4th case of suicide reports in state in 2 weeks

Taking the tally of suicide in Tamil Nadu to four, a class 10th girl finished herself at home in Virudhunagar district’s Sivakasi in southern Tamil Nadu. Virudhunagar superintendent of police (SP) M Manohar said that the police are investigating the actual cause of death.

“Her parents told us that she suffered severe menstrual pain which may have led her to take the extreme step… But that’s the parents’ version,” Manohar told a news portal. The incident took place on Tuesday when the girl was at home with her grandmother and her parents went out to work. After returning home, the parents found their daughter dead.

Police are investigating this matter further, and the local police also investigating the school where the girl studied.