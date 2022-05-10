Class 12 Andhra student dies outside exam centre

Tirupati, May 10 In a shocking incident, a Class 12 student collapsed and died while waiting outside an examination centre in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district on Tuesday.

Satish (17), a student of intermediate second year, was waiting outside the examination centre in Guduru town.

The student died before he was shifted to a hospital. Doctors suspect he suffered cardiac arrest.

Hailing from Kammavaripalli village, Satish was a student of a private college in Guduru. He has been travelling to the town from the village every day to appear in the ongoing annual examinations.

On Tuesday morning, he along with other students was waiting outside the centre before the commencement of the exam.

According to witnesses, he suddenly started sweating and collapsed on the ground. He was taken to the government hospital at Guduru but doctors declared him dead.

On receiving the information, parents rushed to the hospital and were inconsolable.

Police has registered a case and started a probe.

