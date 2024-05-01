Class 3 student beaten mercilessly in Rajasthan school, teacher suspended

Jaipur, May 1 A Class 3 student in Rajasthan's Barmer district was brutally thrashed by a teacher for failing to write his roll number correctly.

This incident was shared by a resident on social media who had tagged state Education Minister Madan Dilawar in the post. The Education Minister took immediate action and ordered the suspension of the teacher.

Minister Madan Dilawar on Wednesday gave instructions to Krishna Singh, District Education Officer Primary School, Barmer to suspend Level-1 teacher, Ganpat Patalia of Government Higher Primary School, Chauhtan with immediate effect for hitting the student brutally.

"The Class 3 student, failed to write his roll number correctly and was beaten black and blue. His face was red and swollen," said the officials.

During the period of suspension, Ganpat Patalia will report to headquarters in Barmer where it will be mandatory for him to mark his attendance regularly, confirmed officials.

