Classical Indian Instruments To Echo in Ram Temple Complex for Pran Pratishtha Celebration

Classical Indian instruments will resonate in the Ram temple complex during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, celebrating the consecration of the temple in Ayodhya. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra announced on Monday that various classical instruments from different states, including Uttar Pradesh's Pakhawaj and Tamil Nadu's Mridang, will be played during the grand function on January 22.

Champat Rai, the general secretary of the temple trust, revealed that musicians from diverse regions of India have been chosen to perform during the event. Responding to criticism about the ceremony being held in an "incomplete temple," Rai declined to comment. The 'Pran Pratishtha' is scheduled to commence at 12:20 pm and is expected to conclude by 1 pm.

The ceremony will be graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and temple trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. The seating arrangements are made for approximately 8,000 people.

Selected musicians will showcase various traditional Indian musical instruments from their respective regions, including bansuri and dholak from Uttar Pradesh, veena from Karnataka, sundari from Maharashtra, alghoza from Punjab, mardala from Odisha, santoor from Madhya Pradesh, pung from Manipur, nagada and kali from Assam, tamboora from Chhattisgarh, pakhawaj from Bihar, shehani from Delhi, and ravanhatha from Rajasthan.

Artists specializing in Shrikhol and Sarod from West Bengal, Ghatam from Andhra Pradesh, Sitar from Jharkhand, Nadaswarm and mridang from Tamil Nadu, and Hudka from Uttarakhand will also contribute to the event. They are expected to play the instruments during moments without ritualistic chants or speeches.

They will play the instruments when ritualistic chants are not taking place or when someone is not addressing, Rai said. He also told reporters that representatives of L&T and Tata Consulting Engineer the two companies serving as project management consultants for the Ram temple will also attend the temple opening event.

There will be arrangements for refreshments and lunch for the guests and arrangements have been made for drinking water, toilet blocks, and shoe racks, among others, Rai said. Over 7,000 people have been invited by the temple trust to the 'Pran Pratishtha'. The invitees include cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and billionaire industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, according to official sources.