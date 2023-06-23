Clay bottles catch people's fancy in MP's Bhopal, in great demand

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 23 : Traditional things always grab people's attention, and one such item is 'clay bottles' that are in high demand here in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal in the ongoing summer season.

Just like pots, glasses, and bowls made of clay, now clay-made bottles have become the first choice for Bopalities as the temperature soars in the state capital.

These clay bottles look so attractive and seem to have set up a new fashion trend. People who used to carry water in plastic or expensive bottles are now using clay bottles.

The main benefit of the bottle is that one does not require to keep the water in the refrigerator, it cools down in the bottle itself.

In plastic bottles, water gets warm after a time, but in clay bottles, it remains cold. Besides, clay bottles are not harmful, whereas water stored in plastic bottles causes harm to the body, according to roadside vendors selling these environment-friendly alternatives in Bhopal.

Sudhir, one of the vendors while speaking to ANI, said, "This is for the first time, these clay bottles have come in the market, and we are selling here. The water in it remains cool and also it is beneficial for the stomach."

"These bottles are high in demand here and get sold every day. Customers also say that it is very good and its water also tastes good," he said.

"These clay bottles are made in Uttar Pradesh and we bring them from there and sell it here. They are also quite cheap. A small bottle costs Rs 60 and a big bottle costs Rs 100," he added.

A customer, Deepak Kumar Sharma said, "Plastic bottles are harmful for children, for elders and for everyone. Whereas clay bottles are a good alternative for me and for my family. That's why I have bought the bottles."

"Today, clay utensils have gone out of use. But if they get a new direction and a new identity, made available in the market, then it will be very good for body maintenance and elders will also like this thing at home," he added.

Another customer, Ambil Kumar Verma said, "Clay bottles are a good alternative to plastic water bottles. Water remains cold in it and it is small in size (referring to a clay pot which is not portable), so it's handy to carry while going anywhere."

Madhu Saini said, "Earlier, these clay bottles were not available in the market, but now it is available and it is good for family, for children, for everyone."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor