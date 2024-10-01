Cleanliness drive launched in Mathura court, Justice Ashish Garg advocates for hygiene

Mathura, Oct 1 As part of the nationwide 'Swachhata Hi Seva', a special cleanliness drive was initiated at the Mathura Court, Uttar Pradesh. Justice Ashish Garg actively participated in the campaign, urging the public to prioritise cleanliness.

Justice Garg emphasised the cultural significance of cleanliness, saying: "Cleanliness holds a very important place in our traditions. We strive to keep our homes and surroundings clean. This campaign, part of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' fortnight, signifies that effort – to ensure court premises to be clean and maintain healthier environment."

He said, the cleanliness drive will run throughout the year in Mathura court, not only for 15 days.

He called upon visitors to the Mathura district and court to refrain from littering, saying, "Today I appeal to all the people coming to Mathura district and court premises not to litter public spaces. Please do not spread garbage here and there. I have seen people throwing empty bottles after drinking water. Many people consume tobacco and throw its packets in the premises, which contributes to the litter."

Justice Ashish Garg also highlighted Mathura's importance as a tourist destination, saying: "Tourists from across the world visit Mathura and hence it is our duty to ensure the district remains clean. A clean Mathura reflects positively on our culture."

The 'Swachhata Hi Seva' fortnight, observed from September 17 to October 2, marks both Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and the 10-year anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, which was launched on October 2, 2014, in honour of Gandhi Jayanti.

Similar cleanliness drives were launched across the country at various places which reinforce the commitment to hygiene, a key priority under the Government’s Swachh Bharat Mission.

