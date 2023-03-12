Clear sky in J&K in next 24 hours

Srinagar, March 12 Weather was dry and pleasant in Jammu & Kashmir during the last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Sunday that mainly clear sky is expected during next 24 hours.

"Mainly clear to partly cloudy sky is likely in J&K during next 24 hours," an official of the MeT office said.

Srinagar had 4.2 Pahalgam 0.6 and Gulmarg 2.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 11.6 and Leh minus 3.6 as the minimum temperature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor