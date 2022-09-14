Clear sky in J&K, pleasant autumnal sunshine likely in Valley: MeT

Srinagar, Sep 14 The Meteorological (MeT) department on Wednesday said that sky in Jammu amd Kashmir would be clear, while pleasant, autumnal sunshine in the Valley will continue for the next 24 hours.

"Weather is likely to remain dry in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. Pleasant autumn sunshine will continue in the Valley", an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 14 degres Celsius, Pahalgam 9.2 and Gulmarg 7.5 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass town in Ladakh had 4.8 degrees, Leh 7.2 and Kargil 15, while Jammu registered 24.5 degrees, Katra 22.8, Batote 17.2, Banihal 13.8 and Bhaderwah 15.8.

