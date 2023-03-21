Cleared encroachment from Yamuna floodplains, DDA tells HC

New Delhi, March 21 The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that it has cleared the Yamuna floodplains of encroachment and razed the jhuggis that the court had ordered to be removed last week.

On March 15, a single judge bench of Justice Prathiba M. Singh issued an order requiring slum dwellers living on the Yamuna floodplains in the capital to leave their jhuggis within three days or pay a fine of Rs 50,000 to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) while the DDA shall move forward with the demolition.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad, while hearing an appeal by the jhuggi dwellers against the single judge order, asked the DDA to file an affidavit in relation to the exercise.

"Has the demolition taken place?" it asked.

To this, advocate Prabhsahay Kaur, appearing for the DDA, said: "Yes, it has been completed. It is over."

The lawyer added that the notice was given before the demolition in compliance with the requirements and the occupants were informed about the nearest DUSIB shelter.

"Counsel appearing for DDA has stated before this court that encroachment has already been removed. Let an affidavit be filed," said the bench.

The inhabitants have been farming on the land for many years, according to their lawyer Kamlesh Kumar Mishra, who also brought up the subject of their rehabilitation.

The matter would be heard next on March 27.

Earlier, Justice Singh had passed the order after the DDA told the court that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had taken note of the pollution level of the Yamuna and on January 9, constituted a high-level committee.

While constituting the committee, the NGT had requested the Delhi Lt Governor, who is the Chairman of the DDA and Administrator of Delhi under Article 239 of the Constitution, to head the Committee.

On January 27, the high-level committee passed directions to take immediate steps to control pollution of the river and remove encroachments on Yamuna floodplains.

While dismissing the plea by the residents, the court had permitted strict action to be taken by police.

"The Deputy Commissioner of Police concerned of the area will render all support during the said action," the court directed.

DDA's counsel Kaur had submitted that the encroachment had been removed twice but the residents again come back to the same place.

"Do you know how much damage is being caused to Yamuna, you are occupying it," the bench had asked counsel representing the residents of Moolchand basti located on the Yamuna floodplains at Bela Estate, Rajghat.

The residents have filed a plea stating that in August 2022, the Delhi Police and DDA officials threatened them to vacate their jhuggis which will otherwise be demolished.

While stating that the DUSIB in its affidavit stated that as the 'basti' did not figure in its notified list, the residents were not entitled to rehabilitation, the court directing the DDA to proceed with the demolition after three days.



spr/vd

