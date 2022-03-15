Climate change: Cities, including Mumbai and Chennai may submerge underwater

Climate change is likely to hit India hard. A recent report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has revealed very worrying information for India. The IPCC report says that India will bear the brunt of climate change. By the end of the century, there will be a major crisis affecting 4.5 to 5 crore people in India. Coastal areas like Mumbai, Chennai, Goa are feared to be submerged. Sea levels are rising due to global warming. The sea is on three sides of India. India has a coastline of 7,516 km. Billions of people living in these coastal areas could be at high risk if sea levels rise.

Given the current rate of global warming, much of Mumbai, Chennai, Goa, Visakhapatnam and Odisha will be submerged. When the water temperature near these cities rises by 0.8 degrees, the number of cyclones will increase. Their intensity will increase. Hurricanes will keep coming. This will cause huge losses. People living on the beach will continue to be affected. Coastal cities will have to bear the brunt of rising sea temperatures. There will be heat waves, torrential rains. As India will bear the brunt of climate change, the situation will be unbearable in some areas. Temperatures will rise in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow and Hyderabad. The heat will exhaust the soul. Mercury dropped a lot on cold days. This will make the cold unbearable, says the IPCC report.