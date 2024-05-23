Cloud Burst Wreaks Havoc in Uttarakhand: Houses Damaged, State Highway Washed Away in Pauri Garhwal (Watch Videos)

Heavy damage was reported in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal District on Thursday, May 23, after intense cloudburst wreaked havoc. Houses and roads were flooded, forcing residents to be shifted to safer places.

According to the IANS report, houses and cowsheds have been flooded, and a significant portion of a State Highway has been washed away, causing road closures for vehicular movement. Debris has come up on the roads at many places, due to which the roads have been closed.

Cloud Burst in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand: Heavy damage occurred due to cloud bursts. Several houses and cowsheds have been flooded. A significant portion of the State Highway has been washed out, leading to road closures. The district administration has initiated immediate rescue operations and is providing… pic.twitter.com/cO3CvGdhH0 — IANS (@ians_india) May 23, 2024

The Pauri district administration has started an immediate rescue operation in the area to evacuate stranded residents and assess the situation. Relief efforts are underway to provide assistance to those affected by the cloudbursts.

Visuals From Farsadi Village

VIDEO | Heavy rainfall continues in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. Visuals from Farsadi village. pic.twitter.com/srBtt0vSAu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 22, 2024

The exact extent of the damage, including the number of people displaced and the severity of injuries, is still being determined.