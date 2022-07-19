Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh damage several houses and vehicles

New Delhi - A cloudburst has caused a major accident in Shalkhar village of Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh. A big flood has come due to cloudburst. There was no loss of life in this flood. But many vehicles have been washed away with the current. Due to heavy rains, life has been disrupted and a lot of damage has been done. Many vehicles are also stuck under the debris. Due to the cloudburst, the flood water from the mountain quickly entered Shalkhar village. People have suffered a lot due to this.

Due to the cloudburst, the rivers and canals of Shalakhar village started overflowing. Everything was washed away in the flood. According to the information received, the cloudburst accident took place at a distance of about seven kilometers from Samado Chek Post. Many houses were washed away due to the wrath of nature. Fortunately, people's lives were saved. But many worlds are trapped under the rubble. The temples in the area have also suffered a lot of damage due to the flood. Many cars are stuck under debris and mud.

Although the flood has receded, there is an atmosphere of fear in the area. The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain again in the next few days. People have sought help from the government and the district administration. ITBP has also been contacted for help. Lahaul Police has issued an alert and tourists and locals have informed about cloudburst in Shalkhar village of Kinnaur. The road has been closed for some time. A Hindi website has reported about this.