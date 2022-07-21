Cloudy weather, thundershowers likely in J&K: MeT office

Srinagar, July 21 The Meteorological department (MeT) on Thursday predicted a generally cloudy weather with light rain and thundershowers during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Light to moderate rain/thundershower in Jammu region and cloudy weather with light rain in are likely in Kashmir region.

"All yatris and yatra managers are advised to remain cautious of landslide, flash flood, shooting stones etc. as the route is arduous & weather uncertain", an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile Srinagar recorded 20 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 14.4 and Gulmarg 13.6 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.

Leh in Ladakh region clocked 16.7 and Kargil 16.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu registered 23.9 degrees, Katra 22.2, Batote 18.8, Banihal 20.2 and Bhaderwah 21.1 as the minimum temperature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor