Cloudy weather with light rain, snow likely in J&K

Srinagar, March 2 Weather remained cloudy with isolated rain, snow in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday and the same conditions are likely to persist in the next 24 hours, as per the Met department.

"Generally cloudy weather with very light rain, snow is expected in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours", an offcial said.

Srinagar recorded 4.8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 0.8 degree and Gulmarg minus 5.4 degree as the minimum temperature.

In the Ladakh region, Drass town registered minus 17.8 degree, Leh minus 6.4 degree and Kargil minus 10.0 as the night's lowest temperature.

Meanwhile, Jammu clocked 11.1 degrees, Katra 9.2, Batote 2.4, Banihal 1.6 and Bhaderwah 1.2 as the minimum temperature.

