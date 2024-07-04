CM Adityanath plants saplings under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign

Lucknow, July 4 UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, planted saplings at his official residence under the 'Ek ped maa ke naam' initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The chief minister also appealed to the people to follow suit.

"Prime Minister Modi has appealed to the whole nation to plant a tree under the scheme 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' to protect themselves from global warming. Today, I planted a sapling at the chief minister’s residence under the same initiative. We have prepared 54 crores of saplings of peepal, neem, mango, pakad, sahjan in the nurseries of UP for this initiative on July 20," he said.

Earlier, in June, Prime Minister Modi had launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign on World Environment Day, celebrated on June 5.

The Prime Minister also planted a peepal tree sapling at Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi.

While addressing the nation in his 111th episode of the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, PM Modi said that with the thought of doing something for our mother, the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign was launched across the country on World Environment Day.

"If I ask you which is the most precious relationship in the world, you will definitely say, 'Mother'. In all our lives, the status of 'mother' is the highest. A mother nurtures her child despite facing every pain. Every mother shows affection for her child. This love of the mother who gave birth to us is like a debt to all of us that no one can repay. We cannot give anything to Mother, but can we do anything else? With this thought in mind, a special campaign has been started on World Environment Day. The name of this campaign is 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. I have also planted a tree in the name of my mother," he had said.

"I have appealed to all my countrymen, people of all the countries of the world, to plant a tree along with their mother or in her name. I am very happy to see that the campaign of planting trees in the memory or honour of Mother is progressing rapidly," the Prime Minister had added.

