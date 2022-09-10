CM Baghel inaugurates two more districts for Chhattisgarh

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday inaugurated the newly formed districts Sakti and Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur districts.

Sakti is the 33rd district of Chhattisgarh state which has been carved out of the Janjgir-Champa district. After inaugurating Sakti district, Baghel performed Bhoomipujan of various development works worth more than Rs 153 crore.

At a programme organized in Manendragarh, the CM inaugurated the Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district and performed Bhoomipujan of development works worth Rs 200.73 crore.

CM Baghel thanked the people of the area for their love, affection and felicitation. He extended his congratulations and best wishes for the new district.

"Today on Day-9 of the 9th month of the year, the long-awaited demand of the people of the area has been fulfilled," Baghel said.

"100-bed hospital in Chirmiri will be upgraded as a district hospital. Siddha Baba temple of Manendragarh will be further developed by Tourism Department and an amount of Rs 3 crore each will be sanctioned for the development of Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur," Baghel announced.

"We have created six districts and 85 tehsils during our tenure. At first, we formed the Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, and later five more districts were formed. The purpose of creating districts and tehsils is to bring administration closer to the people. The closer the district, tehsil, and sub-division offices are to the public, the faster and more effective will be the implementation of government schemes. This would benefit all the sections of the society including youth," he further said.

Baghel said that the state is moving ahead on the path of rapid development.

"Earlier, we used to source electricity supply from Madhya Pradesh, now Chhattisgarh has become the power hub. We have benefited farmers of the state with decisions like loan waiver, and schemes such as the Rajiv Gandhi Nyay Yojana. The highest price of minor forest produce is provided in Chhattisgarh," the CM further said.

Chief Minister said that we have developed the Ram Van Gaman Path to promote our cultural heritage and in addition to this, Ghotul and Devgudi are being preserved in the tribal areas.

"At present, 247 English medium schools and 32 Hindi medium schools are being run under Swami Atmanand Scheme. In the coming session, 422 high and higher secondary schools will be upgraded as Swami Atmanand Utkrisht Vidyalayas. The international-level school will be opened in Naya Raipur to provide better opportunities for education and learning to the children of Chhattisgarh," he further added.

