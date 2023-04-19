CM Baghel should focus on crimes in Chhattisgarh, as CM Yogi can take care of law and order in UP: State BJP chief Arun Sao

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 19 : Lashing out at Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Arun Sao said that CM Baghel should focus on incidents of crime taking place here in the state as CM Yogi Adityanath can take care of law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

"The way crimes are taking place in Kabirdham, Sukma, Biranpur and other parts of the state, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel should focus on Chhattisgarh. He is the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. Adityanath ji has taken care of Uttar Pradesh and the people of UP know very well what is the situation there and how the rule of law and order is in that state," stated Sao while speaking to on Wednesday.

Earlier, CM Baghel in a comment to the media questioned the law and order situation in UP after the murder of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed.

Commenting on the harassment allegation levelled by the Assam Youth Congress chief on IYC chief, Sao said, "This issue has once again confirmed that the speech and action of Congress are different. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has given the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', therefore she should stand with the Assam Youth Congress chief."

Meanwhile, supporting the allegation levelled by BJP national president J P Nadda on Congress indulging in divisive politics over the last 70 years, Sao said, "Like the British, Congress follows the tactic of creating divide and rule. To make people in the society fight each other, create divide and appeasement are significant parts of Congress's politics and it is correct that Congress has been doing the politics of division."

He also asked Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to clear his stand on the delisting issue.

Responding to the allegation levelled by Congress that BJP is spreading hatred on the Biranpur incident, Sao stated that BJP neither engage in spreading hatred nor supports such a mindset. The Biranpur incident took place due to the appeasement policy of the Congress-led government in Chhattisgarh, he added.

"People in large numbers indulged in the murder of Bhuneshwar Sahu at Biranpur. Still, no action was taken in this matter (on the first day 11 accused persons were arrested in connection with the incident), and police as well as administration are harassing the villagers", alleged Sao, adding that the approach of the state government in this incident showcases its one-sided action and appeasement.

