CM Baghel urges for complete de-addiction in Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 7 : Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said that he would not do anything erroneous which will lead to the death of people (in an apparent reference to the liquor ban) and an environment will be needed to enforce the prohibition on the sale of liquor in the state.

The Chief Minister said this in response to a question by the media in the state capital about a ban on liquor.

"I will not do anything that will result in loss of lives. I did not just want a ban on liquor, instead, I wished for complete de-addiction in the state. Gutkha, Gudakhu' (a paste prepared from powdered tobacco and molasses), cannabis, and other such things should be banned and an environment needs to be created for this," said the Chief Minister in Raipur on Wednesday in response to a query on liquor ban.

When an environment in this regard will be created in the society, then it (ban on liquor) would happen, he added.

He further elaborated that people died after consuming spurious liquor in Gujarat and Bihar. Moreover, people also died after drinking sanitizer in Raipur as well as in Bilaspur.

It will only take one day to make a decision to shut liquor shops across the state but we have to analyse the impact of this decision on society because this is a social evil, he said, adding "I personally want de-addiction."

Launching a fresh attack on the government at the centre, CM Baghel questioned the rising prices of petrol-diesel, domestic LPG cylinders, kerosene, edible oil, and food grains that were recorded. The lockdown was enforced, the notes of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 were demonetized and now a decision was taken to withdraw the circulation of Rs 2000 notes.

