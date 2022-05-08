CM Bommai calls upon Mudaliar community to open educational institutions

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday called upon the Mudaliar community to make its own contribution to the education sector by opening educational institutions in Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister in his address at the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of Mudaliar Sangha at Prakash Nagar in Bengaluru said, "The Mudaliar community should draw up good programmes for development in the education sector. In urban areas like Bengaluru the population is huge and government schools are few. The high fee in private schools has put the poor and the middle class in hardship.

"The Government would extend full cooperation if Mudaliar and other communities come forward to open their own education institutions. Institutions opened by such communities would provide ethical and quality education for the children. Community participation with social responsibility is essential to bring social change. All organisations in Bengaluru should give importance to education," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister called upon the communities and social organisations to join hands with the government in the task of building the State. Mudaliar community is a prominent community spread across South India which was close to the rulers historically. The community has played a major role in formulating various development plans for the state.

Recalling the contribution of Arcot Narayanaswamy Mudaliar, Bommai said, "Arcot Narayanaswamy has left his footprints in the history of Mysore province. He was instrumental in building the Athara Kachari, which is the present day Karnataka High Court building and many such landmark structures in Bengaluru. Similarly BR Manickam had a big role in construction of Vidhana Soudha, Vanivilas hospital and Russel Market in Bengaluru", Bommai said.

( With inputs from ANI )

