CM Bommai launches website providing information on central, state govt programmes

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday launched a website providing information about programmes of the Centre and the state government, terming it as a communication bridge between people and government.

"It should work as a communication bridge between the people and government," said Bommai during the launch.

Speaking after virtually releasing a book on skills development, self employment and employment registration in Mysuru and launching a website providing details about central and state government programmes, the Chief Minister said that the website would enable the people to get detailed information on government programmes, their purpose and utility.

"Providing public welfare programmes to every strata of the society under one roof is the long term vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The new book contains guidelines to avail the benefit of the programmes. The book would function like an encyclopedia in taking the state government's welfare programmes to the people. It would be a good guide for administrators and people," Bommai added.

Bommai lauded the effort of MLA SA Ramdas who has brought out the book with a noble purpose of creating an awareness among the people about various government schemes.

( With inputs from ANI )

