CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to embark on month-long visit across Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will embark on a month-long visit from May 11 across the state to mark the one year anniversary of his government, said sources.

"From May 11 to June 11, he will travel to all the 32 districts in the state where he will participate in myriad programmes", said sources.

Apart from holding public interactions and public meetings, the Assam CM is scheduled to inaugurate and dedicate various projects to the people of the state.

Sarma's visit comes after he successfully bagged various achievements including the signing of the Bodo Accord and border peace accord with neighbouring state Meghalaya.

Sarma is also being accorded the victory of Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally United People's Party Liberal's (UPPL) candidates in the two Rajya Sabha seats that went to poll this month.

Many high-profile leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are also slated to visit the North-East state in the coming month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the state on April 28. Apart from PM, President Ramnath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are also likely to visit Assam in the coming months.

BJP broke the Congress record of being the only party to form successive government in Assam by winning the 2021 Assembly poll. Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the BJP government on May 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

