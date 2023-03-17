CM Jagan Reddy calls on PM Modi, discusses various issues relating to Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi [India], March 17 : The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in Delhi to discuss various issues relating to his state.

The Prime Minister's office tweeted, "Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri @ysjagan met Prime Minister @narendramodi."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor