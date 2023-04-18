CM Kejriwal approves wide-ranging reforms to enable Ease of Doing Business, compliance burden to be reduced in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 18 : Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved extensive reforms aimed at increasing the ease of doing business and reducing compliance burden for everyone in the national capital, said an official press release on Tuesday.

These far-ranging set of 70 reforms spanning 16 departments aim to digitise and expedite approvals for various government-related services and reduce the burden of compliance for businesses and individuals alike, added the press release.

The reforms cover various departments, including Revenue, Labour, DPCC, IT, Power, Excise, Drug Control, Health, Fire Service, Food and Civil Supplies, Administrative Reforms, Transport, and Weights and Measures. Additionally, inter-departmental reforms have also been identified under this plan.

Most number of reforms i.e, 22 were approved by CM Arvind Kejriwal for the Revenue Department which include digitising and publishing online land transaction deeds, making searchable metadata for land deeds available in public domain, digitising and publishing online land transaction deeds and ROR for 20 years, creating an online system for registration of partnership firms, implementing an independent grievance mechsm for filing complaints related to property registration at Sub Registrar Office, publishing an online dashboard in public domain for all approvals & registration.

Similarly, for the Labour department, 10 reforms were approved by the CM. These include online filing of single integrated return under all the labour laws, eliminating the provision which poses restrictions on women to work in night shift to ensure 24*7 work for females, a single form to be developed for registration of trade licences and shops & establishment, auto renewal of factory licence, publishing an online dashboard in public domain for all all approvals & registration.

For the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), three important reforms have been identified to ensure digitisation and online approvals for: Authorization under Construction and Demolition Waste Management rules, Registration for dealers under the Batteries rules, and Authorization under Solid Waste Management.

20 reforms have been approved by CM Arvind Kejriwal for the IT Department include Development of online system (User manual- flow of application submission, payment, tracking and final certificate download) for the following certificates - Birth Certificate and Death Certificate, Income Certificate, Domicile Certificate and Caste Certificate, Marriage Certificate, Electricity Connection and Water Connection, Ration Card (all types), Driving Licence, Employment exchange, Encumbrance Certificate as well as grievance redressal to citizens through a legislation, publishing of an online dashboard in public domain for all approvals & registration.

For the Power Department nine reforms have been identified which includes publishing an online dashboard in the public domain for all approvals & registration.

In a similar vein, the Excise Department also identified 1 reform, viz. publishing an online dashboard in the public domain for all approvals & registration.

Under the Drug Control Department, 3 important reforms were approved including Elimination of the requirement of renewal of registration or allowing auto-renewal (Retail, Wholesale and Manufacturing).

3 crucial reforms for the Delhi Fire Service meet approved, which related to fire NOC renewal, wherein States are to have an online system and ensure the fire NOC is granted without the requirement of physical visit to the department. The reforms also include Mandated time-bound delivery through legislation, an online dashboard in the public domain with details such as number of applications received and granted, and the time taken.

The Administrative Reforms Department has proposed three reforms related to Access to Information and Transparency, which are also approved. The first reform suggests that draft business regulations should be displayed for at least 30 days to invite public comments/feedback before enactment. The second reform focuses on the collection and management of comments/feedback received on the draft regulation. And the third reform emphasizes addressing how the comments/feedback were taken into account in the final or proposed new regulation.

The Transport Department has identified one reform, concerning the availability of an Online dashboard in the public domain, which would display the number of applications received and granted, and the time taken in regards to the process.

The Weights and Measures Department identified one reform related to the Development of an online system which provides for the Verification of weights and measures.

In addition to the above mentioned reforms, CM Arvind Kejriwal also approved certain inter-departmental reforms to substantially increase the ease of accessing schemes by ordinary citizens and for ease of doing business in Delhi. For example, 20 reforms have been approved for IT department and the concerned department responsible for providing services through E-district wherein they have been directed to create easily accessible User Manuals for each service, which will include web links. Inputs from the concerned department will be required to provide accurate information for each of these reforms.

The IT department and the Planning department have identified four reforms that need to be implemented that relate to the design and create a comprehensive online wizard/system. This system can be used by citizens to obtain information about all schemes, services, and entitlements applicable to citizens in the national capital.

The Trade & Taxes department, along with MCD and Excise, has identified one reform, which was also approved by CM Arvind Kejriwal. The agencies will work jointly to publish a list of all State, Municipal, and Panchayat levies on a single portal. This portal will include relevant information about the rates and tariffs levied by the state and local bodies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor