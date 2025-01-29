CM Majhi assures setting up mechanism to materialise MoUs signed at Utkarsh Odisha conclave

Bhubaneswar, Jan 29 Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday assured the investors that the state government will set up a mechanism to work round the clock for grounding the Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) signed with the industries and the investment intents received during the Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 into reality.

A total of 145 investment-related MoUs worth ₹12.89 Lakh Crore of investment were signed during the two-day conclave. These investments are expected to generate over 8.94 Lakh job opportunities in various sectors such as chemicals & petrochemicals, textiles, mining and metallurgy, renewable energy, IT/ITeS, tourism, and food processing.

Apart from the MoUs signed, 448 investment intention forms with an investment value of Rs 3.84 Lakh Crore were received with an employment potential of 3.92 Lakh jobs.

The state received a total of 593 projects with an investment of Rs 16.73 Lakh Crore and employment potential of 12.88 Lakh across over 20 sectors.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the two-day conclave, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said: “I am aware that ‘cost and time over-runs’ are the two biggest turn-offs for the industry. We will take care of this and ensure that there is no inordinate delay in executing the projects on the ground. I can assure you that my office is very accessible to you. It will facilitate everything you need. In any case, I am just a phone call away. You can rest assured of that.”

The Chief Minister noted that this Utkarsh Odisha conclave has solidified Odisha’s position as a global investment destination.

He informed that delegates from over 16 countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia, have participated in this mega conclave.

He also said that Odisha desires to be the gateway to the South-Eastern countries and urged all to make Odisha their business hub for exports.

He added during his speech that through this platform he came to know about the enthusiasm, and great interest among the investors to do business in the state.

The Chief Minister further added that he at the same time also came to know about the concerns that some of the investors and industry leaders have raised during the conclave.

He assured that the government will surely look into every suggestion and take remedial steps to further improve the business ecosystem and the ‘ease of doing business’ in Odisha.

Saying that the success of this conclave reflects his government’s commitment to building an investor-friendly ecosystem, Majhi emphasised that Odisha’s Industrial Policy Resolution, single-window clearance system, and focus on ‘ease, speed and cost of doing business’ ensure that industries can thrive in our state.

“Together, let us make Odisha a land of boundless opportunities. Let us build a Samrudh Odisha that resonates with the aspirations of every Odia and contributes to Viksit Bharat 2047. This is the time, this is the right time,” stated CM Majhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor