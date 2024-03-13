CM Mamata snaps ties as brother turns rebel after being denied Trinamool ticket from Howrah

Kolkata, March 13 Now, Swapan Banerjee a.k.a. Babun, the younger brother of West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has turned rebel after being denied nomination in the Lok Sabha polls from Howrah, the constituency of his choice.

The Chief Minister also announced snapping of all ties with Swapan Banerjee soon after the news reached her.

From the Howrah constituency, the Trinamool Congress has re-nominated former Indian football player Prasun Banerjee, which has irked Swapan Banerjee.

Claiming that Prasun Banerjee was not fit for re-nomination, the Chief Minister’s brother said he was even considering contesting as an independent candidate from Howrah.

However, he ruled out the possibility of joining the BJP. “Joining the BJP is out of question. If I contest I will be contesting as an independent candidate. I am a voter from that constituency also. It is not just me, there are several other leaders from the district who are better candidates than Prasun Banerjee,” he said.

After his comments on this count went viral, the Chief Minister, in a hurriedly-convened press conference at Siliguri in North Bengal, announced snapping of all ties with her brother.

“At times some people become greedy. I do not consider him as a family member anymore. I request him not to call himself my brother any further,” the Chief Minister said.

Asserting that Prasun Banerjee’s nomination from Howrah as the party candidate was final; the Chief Minister said that she would not foster the culture of family dominance within the party.

“For quite some time I was unhappy with his activities. But everything could not be said publicly. Probably, he has forgotten his childhood. But it is enough. Henceforth, neither I, nor my party, will have any relationship with him. I also request him not to use my name. He can identify himself as an independent Indian citizen,” the Chief Minister said.

She also expressed doubts that the BJP could have played a role in the development.

Ever since the candidate list has been announced, the party has been witnessing major infighting, but no one had expected it to create fissures in the Chief Minister’s family.

