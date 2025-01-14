CM Mohan Majhi greets people of Odisha on Makar Sankranti

Bhubaneswar, Jan 14 Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday extended warm greetings to the people of Odisha on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

“Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. Makar Sankranti marks the northward movement of the Sun (Uttarayan), he said.

“As per our culture and tradition, the worship of the Sun brings happiness and prosperity to the family and society. Makar Sankranti is one of the famous festivals in India and this festival also holds a special place in the Jagannath culture. This is not only a religious festival but a festival of brotherhood, social harmony and unity,” said CM Majhi in a video message posted on his X handle on Tuesday.

Notably, Makar Sankranti is a highly auspicious harvest festival observed across the country with much fanfare.

This harvest festival symbolises new beginnings and prosperity for the family and society. This is celebrated annually on January 14 and marks the Sun's transition into Capricorn (Makara Rashi), signifying the commencement of longer days and the end of the winter season.

The festival is observed in different parts of the country with diverse regional customs, like kite flying in Gujarat, Pongal in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, Bihu in Assam and Lohri in Punjab.

In different parts of India this occasion is also celebrated with special songs and dances around a bonfire.

Makar Sankranti festival is also celebrated in a grand way in Odisha with some unique customs as the people prepare Makar Chaula with uncooked newly-harvested rice, banana, coconut, jaggery, sesame seeds, rasagola, khai and chhena puddings.

They later partake of the delicacy with their family and friends after offering it to the gods and goddesses as ‘naivedya’.

Special rituals are also observed at the famous Jagannath Temple in Puri of Odisha on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

