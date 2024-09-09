CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates mobile veterinary unit, call centre

Patna, Sep 9 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the Mobile Veterinary Treatment Unit (MVTU) and a dedicated call centre on Monday to provide care for pet animals in remote villages and help rural families.

The Bihar Chief Minister accompanied by leaders including Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, as well as Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and state Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Renu Devi, launched 534 MVTUs from his residence.

In addition, the Nitish Kumar government has established a call centre that will operate 24/7, allowing farmers to seek assistance for their animals whenever needed.

The flagged-off vehicles, part of the Mobile Veterinary Treatment Units (MVTU), are set to be deployed across various districts. These units will be stationed at blocks and subdivisions within the districts and will respond to calls received from a call centre established in Patna.

Each MVTU is equipped with the latest veterinary treatment machinery and staffed with a veterinary doctor, two trained nursing staff, and a driver. These mobile units are designed to provide on-the-spot veterinary care, carrying sufficient medicines that will be provided free of charge to animal farmers.

This project is significant given that many people in Bihar rely solely on livestock such as cows, buffaloes, goats and horses for their livelihood. These farmers often face severe challenges in accessing veterinary care, especially in remote areas.

This initiative aims to enhance veterinary services in rural and remote areas, ensuring that farmers have access to essential animal healthcare without the need to travel long distances.

The MVTUs will address this issue by bringing treatment options directly to the farmers, thereby reducing the mortality of animals due to infections and other diseases.

This ambitious project of CM Nitish Kumar aims to enhance the well-being of livestock, which in turn supports the livelihoods of many rural families in the state.

